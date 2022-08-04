Google to allow merchants add 'Asian-owned' label on Search, Maps

With an aim to help Asian-owned businesses, tech giant has announced the launch of a new Asian-owned attribute that will be available on Search and Maps for business owners in the US.

US businesses can now add the Asian-owned attribute to their Business Profile on Search and Maps. In the coming weeks, ad-supported publishers will be able to identify as Asian-owned in Display and Video 360's Marketplace, too.

"As we were building this feature, we worked with hundreds of Asian-owned businesses to ensure the attribute celebrates our diverse and unique cultures," Leanne Luce, Product Manager, Search, said in a blogpost.

Businesses can opt-in to adopt the attribute on their Business Profile and can easily opt-out at any time. Once the attribute appears on a Business Profile, users will also be able to see the attribute.

This update builds on the Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned and LGBTQ+ owned business attributes, and is another way people can support a diversity of businesses across Google's products and platforms.

Over the past few years, Grow with has partnered with the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) to help Asian-owned small businesses grow.

To date, said it helped more than 20,000 Asian-owned businesses expand their digital skills through workshops focusing on topics like e-commerce tools, design thinking for entrepreneurs and making decisions using analytics.

"Today, we are building upon that partnership. Together, USPAACC and Grow with Google will help an additional 10,000 Asian-owned small businesses gain digital skills to help them grow their businesses," the company said.

