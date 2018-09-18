System failure, bad weather: Narrow escape for Air India in New York

-
Even after multiple system failure, adverse weather conditions and lack of fuel while struggling to land at the John F Kennedy Airport in New York, an Air India pilot succeeded in saving the lives of 370 passengers on-board. It was September 11, when Air India’s AI-101 was flying from New Delhi to New York.
An ANI report said the plane was suddenly caught in between the worst flying conditions any pilot would want to imagine. The pilot reported to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the flight experienced multiple system failure and was low on fuel, which also restricted its time of flying when the system failed. The flight also witnessed the malfunctioning of all three of its Instrument Landing System receivers on board the jet. This meant that the pilots needed to manually land the aircraft. The report said in such conditions and unable to land at the JFK International Airport, the pilot manning AI-101 somehow managed to land at the alternate designated airport in Newark.
According to the information, Air India has set up an inquiry on aircraft and constituted an internal inquiry under the monitoring of airlines flight safety department.
Confirming the news, Air India spokesperson Praveen Bhatnagar said, “For New York diversion, the flight safety department is investigating the matter. The Air India pilots have successfully handled the situation.”
