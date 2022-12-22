JUST IN
Taj Mahal on alert, no entry for tourists without Covid-19 testing
Business Standard

Taj Mahal on alert, no entry for tourists without Covid-19 testing

With surge in Covid cases in China and other countries, one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country Taj Mahal in Agra is put on alert, confirmed the District Health Information Officer

Taj Mahal | Agra | Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal (Photo: PTI)

With the surge in Covid cases in China and other countries, one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country Taj Mahal in Agra is put on alert, confirmed the District Health Information Officer in Agra.

Domestic and foreign tourists come every day in large numbers to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Keeping the situation in mind, they will have to undergo a Covid test before their visit as per the official sources.

Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Officer (Agra) said, "The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 16:08 IST

