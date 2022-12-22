Uttarakhand CM orders drive to administer Covid-19 vaccines booster doses

-
ALSO READ
PMJDY accounts hit 462.5 mn in eight yrs, deposits reach Rs 1.73 trillion
Uttarakhand plans to double state GDP in next five years: CM Dhami
Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt
Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the state health department on Thursday to launch a drive to administer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the beneficiaries for effectively controlling the pandemic.
He asked officials of the department to start holding camps to administer booster doses to people from Friday.
Awareness about the importance of the booster dose should be raised and people should be encouraged to get vaccinated against the viral disease, Dhami said, adding that if fresh cases are reported, the samples should be sent for genome sequencing.
The Covid control rooms should be activated in all the districts, he said.
Dhami issued the instructions while chairing a high-level meeting of health department officials to discuss steps to curb the spread of the virus.
Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat joined the meeting virtually and emphasised the importance of booster doses.
Held at the secretariat, the meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary S S Sandhu, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.
The meeting was convened in the backdrop of a recent spurt in the number of Covid cases in several countries, including China.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all the states and Union territories on Tuesday, putting an emphasis on the whole genome-sequencing of positive Covid cases to track new variants of the virus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU