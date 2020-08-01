JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Madhya Pradesh CM, cabinet members to donate salaries for Covid-19 fight
Business Standard

Talking head: How J&K L-G found himself in hot water in less than a week

Girish Chandra Murmu was a surprise appointment as lieutenant governor last year as soon as the erstwhile undivided state was officially split into two Union Territories

Topics
Girish Chandra Murmu | Narendra Modi

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee 

In the span of less than a week, a former bureaucrat close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found himself in hot water. Since the officer concerned is Girish Chandra Murmu, current lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir, the developments are striking.

Murmu, always the quintessential low-profile mandarin, rarely speaks in public and when he does, his statements are always in lockstep with the thinking within this government. First, five days ago, Murmu batted for restoration of 4G telecom services in J&K, according to a report in the Indian Express. The newspaper quoted him as ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 06:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU