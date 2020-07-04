Tamil Nadu adds 4,289 new Covid-19 cases, 1842 of them from Chennai

today added 4,289 new cases of Covid-19, of which 1,842 are from The good news is the number of cases in is reducing while the bad news is that in other parts of the state numbers are still increasing.

According to the State Health Department 35,426 persons were tested today, while 2,214 patients were discharged and 65 people died on Saturday.

The other districts which reported increase include Chengalpet, Kanchipuram, Madurai, Ramnad, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai & Virudhunagar.

With this total Covid cases stands at 1,07,001 cases, 60,592 discharged and 1,450 deaths in the State.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Saturday announced restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown for from July 6 onwards.

In a statement issued here he said the government had announced complete lockdown in these four districts till July 5.

He said from July 6 onwards only takeaway will be permitted in hotels/ between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. While tea shops can offer only parcel service they can be open only between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vegetable and grocery shops can function between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. while standalone showrooms, shops can function between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

According to Palaniswami restrictions and relaxations that were in force before June 19 would continue to be applicable for areas under Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction.