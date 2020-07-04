2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases take Delhi's count past 94,000; deaths at 2,923

Delhi recorded 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over the 94,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923, authorities said here.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike so far of 3,947 case.

However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases has oscillated, not showing a particular trend.

The number of fresh cases reported from June 28-July 1 are: June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), with a steady rise in fatalities.

With 59 more fatalities, the death toll due ro Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923, the Health department said.





The figure was 2,864 on Thursday.

A bulletin issued by the department said the total number of cases stood at to 94,695.

Meanwhile, the department issued revised guidelines for home isolation on Friday.

Covid-19 patients suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such as cancer, HIV and who have undergone any transplant procedures are not eligible for home isolation, according to the revised guidelines.



The bulletin said an order has been issued for psychiatrists working in hospitals and medical institutions under the Delhi Health department to be deployed at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to provide tele-consultancy to patients admitted at these facilities who require psychiatric consultancy.

According to the bulletin, 65,624 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stands at 26,148. It added that 5,96,695 tests have been conducted so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stood at 445 on Friday.