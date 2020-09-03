Tamil Nadu adds 5,892 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 968 in Chennai

added 5,892 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state crossed over 5 million Covid-19 RT-PCR tests today, highest in the country.

Of the total new cases, 968 are from Chennai, a marginal drop.

The State conducted 80,864 persons tested during the past 24 hours. Total number of tests have done so far stands at 5,047,042

According to State Health Department, 6,110 patients were discharged, while 92 new deaths were reported.

Total number active cases now stands at 445,851 cases, while 386,173 people have been discharged and 7,608 have died.