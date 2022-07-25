Tamil Nadu cyber security on high alert as phishing attacks rise

-
ALSO READ
TN plans 20,000 MW solar plants at a cost of Rs 70K crore by 2030
Tamil Nadu power utility signs deals for 2,900 MW power
2 thermal plants in Tamil Nadu shut as coal supply from Odisha fails
BHEL to supply 6 electric locomotives to NTPC for material handling ops
India's power grid creaks under hybrid work model, intense heatwave
-
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has recently cautioned public against fraudulent messages stating that their connection would be disconnected and to contact certain numbers.
In the past two months, two people have lost money to phishing in the name of electricity bills.
On June 7, one V. Natarajan (83) of Chennai lost Rs 8.7 lakh rupees after he got an SMS stating that his electricity bill was due and to clear it prevent disconnection. Natarajan told police that a person contacted him and informed him that a link is sent to his phone number and he should send an amount of Rs 10 as trial payment. Within a matter of minutes, he was poorer by Rs 8.7 lakh. He lodged a complaint with the EB and the Tamil Nadu Cyber security wing. The Cyber police were able to trace and retrieve the money within 20 days but the scamsters could not be arrested.
Even as the Tangedco and the Cyber wing of the Tamil Nadu police were creating awareness among the public not to fall prey to such fraudulent messages. However, on Friday, a woman consumer of Tangedco, Krishnaveni (52) , of Avinashi Road, Coimbatore, lost 4.2 lakh rupees after she received a similar call.
She received a link and the scamster asked her to pay Rs 10 as a trial and within minutes she lost Rs 4.2 lakh to the scam.
Cyber cell police have commenced the search for retrieving the money. A senior officer with the Chennai Cyber police wing told IANS that if the victims lodge a complaint immediately with the Cyber wing, the money can be traced and retrieved. He asked the people to contact the cybercrime helpline number 1930 if they fall victim to such a crime.
He said that the action has to be immediate as it would be difficult to recover the money once it is withdrawn.
Cyber wing police officers told IANS that the fraudsters are targeting old people and middle-aged people who are not internet friendly and cheat using latest phishing techniques.
Tangedco, meanwhile, issued a rejoinder that the power utility does not send such SMS alerts or links and called upon the public to immediately contact the consumer service department or the cyber cell of the police if such incidents are coming to notice.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU