Vivo India challenged integrity, sovereignty of India: ED to Delhi HC

-
ALSO READ
ED raids Chinese phonemaker Vivo; probes 44 places in money laundering case
ED raids at Vivo, other firms will 'chill investment confidence': China
Vivo X80 Pro review: Can't shake budget tag despite good cameras, features
ED arrests Karnal-based businessman in Rs 155 crore money laundering case
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told Delhi High Court through an affidavit that Vivo India indulged in money laundering to destabilise the financial system and challenge the integrity and sovereignty of the country.
The affidavit was filed before the Delhi High Court last week. The anti-money laundering agency has said in the affidavit that they were scanning the suspicious financial transactions of 22 firms owned by Hongkong based foreigners and entities. These firms transferred huge money to China.
It is also probing a money laundering case against Grand prospect International Communication private limited, a Jammu and Kashmir based distributor of Vivo. The firm was reportedly incorporated on the basis of forged documents and it was claiming to be subsidiary of Vivo India. The firm used an email peter.ou@vivoglobal.com, indicates connection with Vivo India and it is in record of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Delhi-based Charted Accountant firm had helped in incorporating J&K based firm. This firm is in touch with Vivo India since 2014.
The ED has mentioned that Vivo India incorporated 22 firms in different states which allegedly laundered money. The Delhi based CA firm helped Vivo India in incorporating 22 firms.
Earlier, Vivo India had said that they were following all rules of the land of India.
Chinese smartphone company Vivo's top executives, directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie, had fled from India via Nepal.
In February, the ED initiated a Prevention of Money Laundering case against them on the basis of an FIR lodged with Kalkaji Police Station of Delhi under sections 417, 120B and 420 of IPC, 1860 against Grand Prospect International Communication Private Limited (GPICPL) and its Director, shareholders and certifying professionals etc on the basis of complaint filed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
As per the FIR, GPICPL and its shareholders had used forged identification documents and falsified addresses at the time of incorporation. The allegations were found to be true as the investigation revealed that the addresses mentioned by the directors of GPICPL did not belong to them, but was a government building and house of a senior bureaucrat.
ED has said that out of the total sale proceeds of Rs 1,25,185 crore, Vivo India remitted Rs 62,476 crore. i.e, almost 50 per cent of the turnover out of India, mainly to China.
--IANS
atk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU