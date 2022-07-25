Watershed moment for India: PM Modi on Droupadi Murmu assuming presidency

Prime Minister on Monday described taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her the oath as the 15th .

Murmu has become India's first tribal President.

Soon after taking oath, she said her election to the top constitutional post proves that the poor can not only dream in India but also fulfil it.

Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."



He added, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Ji took oath as the . Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)