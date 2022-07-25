Watershed moment for India: PM Modi on Droupadi Murmu assuming presidency

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Amrit Mahotsav without Gandhi
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
Droupadi Murmu to meet NDA MPs, MLAs in Assam today to seek support
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.
The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her the oath as the 15th President of India.
Murmu has become India's first tribal President.
Soon after taking oath, she said her election to the top constitutional post proves that the poor can not only dream in India but also fulfil it.
Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."
He added, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU