Tamil Nadu governor promulgates Ordinance banning online gaming in state

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday promulgated an Ordinance banning online gaming in the state. It also provides a fine and jail term for violators.
The Ordinance was passed by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1988) and Tamil Nadu District Police Act 1859, (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859).
After it was reported that youngsters were getting cheated and a few suicides were also reported, the state government submitted a proposal to the fovernor to ban online gaming by promulgating an Ordinance.
The Ordinance bans persons who are wagering or betting in the cyberspace using computers or a communication device.
Those who are found gaming will be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 or with six months of jail.
The people who open/keep common gaming house will be punished with a fine of Rs 10,000 and two years of imprisonment.
The Ordinance prescribes punishment for persons who run the company which conducts online gaming by wagering and betting.
It also bans electronic transfer of funds used for wagering or betting and distributing the winnings or prize money.
