Tamil Nadu imposes full lockdown in Chennai, other cities on Covid-19 surge

The has ordered a complete lockdown of Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Madurai, as the number of cases have increasing rapidly in these cities.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on the spread of the disease in the state.

Palaniswami said that the lockdown in the four cities will be implemented strictly, starting April 26 at 6am and ending at 9pm on April 29.

According to him, sanitisation of containment zones will be done twice a day in the state.





He said only work from home has been permitted for software companies and other private firms. Offices aren't allowed to remain open in these five cities.

The Chief Minister also ordered closure of registration department offices while allowing only the following to function.