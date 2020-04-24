Tamil Nadu imposes full lockdown in Chennai, other cities on Covid-19 surge

-
-
The Tamil Nadu Government has ordered a complete lockdown of Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Madurai, as the number of Coronavirus cases have increasing rapidly in these cities.
The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on the spread of the disease in the state.
Palaniswami said that the lockdown in the four cities will be implemented strictly, starting April 26 at 6am and ending at 9pm on April 29.
According to him, sanitisation of containment zones will be done twice a day in the state.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore from Apr 26
He said only work from home has been permitted for software companies and other private firms. Offices aren't allowed to remain open in these five cities.
The Chief Minister also ordered closure of registration department offices while allowing only the following to function.
- State allowed hospitals, diagnostic test labs, pharmacies, ambulance and hearse services.
- Essential services departments in the state secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, electricity, milk, water supply departments.
- Other central and state government offices with 33 per cent staff strength. Government-run Amma Canteens, ATMs will run, while old age homes and orphanages will also run.
- Community kitchens run by district/local administrations and service organisations for the benefit of poor with government permission and vegetable markets, mobile vegetable shops will run subject to regulations.
- Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 54 persons testing positive for Coronavirus over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,683.
