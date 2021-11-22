Tamil Nadu reports 750 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 more fatalities

-
-
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 750 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, with the cumulative infections climbing to 27,21,021 and fatalities to 36,388.
Recoveries of 843 outnumbered new infections, a government bulletin here said, adding the total number of persons cured of the virus so far touched 26,76,017.
The active cases dropped to 8,616, maintaining the declining trend of such persons over the past many days.
Coimbatore witnessed the highest single day fresh infections of 125, followed by Chennai at 110.
Perambalur, Ranipet and Thirupathur recorded nil new cases, while many of the 38 districts saw emergence of single-digit fresh infections.
