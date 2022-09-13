Mumbai taxi and auto drivers to go on an indefinite strike from Sep 15

and autorickshaw drivers in have planned to go on from Thursday, September 15. The demand for fare hikes is the main reason for the . A report by Indian Express (IE) stated that over 200,000 autorickshaw drivers and 48,000 drivers are expected to join the indefinite .

The state transport unions said they are ready to accept the hike based on the state transport control committee's report.

"Our demand to increase the minimum fare to Rs 35 from the existing Rs 25. However, if the control committee offers a hike of Rs 28 or Rs 30, we are okay with that too as our main demand is an increase in fare," AL Quadros, general secretary of Taximen's Union, told IE.

The last time the fare was revised was in March 2021. The base fare was fixed at Rs 25.

Since the last revision, the prices have shot up by Rs 32, and the unions feel that the minimum fares must be adjusted accordingly.

IE also reported that the Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant had called the taxi drivers' union to Mantralay.

In August, Quadros stated that the taxi and auto drivers were losing Rs 250-300 per day due to the rise in prices. Then too, they had then demanded a hike of Rs 10 in minimum fare.

The unions had threatened to go on a strike on August 1 but decided to postpone after assurances from the government.

In August, Mahanagar Gas reduced the prices of from Rs 86 per kg to Rs 80 per kg. In Mumbai, the rate cut would allow vehicle owners to save 48 per cent on costs, Mahanagar Gas Ltd had said.