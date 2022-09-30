JUST IN
Team of Indian Army, HMI summit 7,462-metre-high Jonsang peak in Sikkim
Honey trap extortion racket targeting govt officials busted in Srinagar
Only India helped Sri Lanka, Maldives during crisis: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Cinemas bank on 'Vikram Vedha' vs 'PS1' duel after 'Brahmastra' success
Some small savings schemes see up to 30-basis point hike for Q3 of FY23
Global Innovation Index 2022: India up 6 spots, first time in top 40
CERC extends price cap on power exchanges till Dec 2022 amid rising demand
A shift towards indigenisation: 'Make in India' fortifies defence spending
Kerala HC asks PFI to deposit Rs 5.20 crore for damage caused during bandh
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes funds worth Rs 9.82 cr in payment gateways
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Honey trap extortion racket targeting govt officials busted in Srinagar
PM Modi to flag Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express today
Business Standard

Team of Indian Army, HMI summit 7,462-metre-high Jonsang peak in Sikkim

A joint mountaineering team of the Indian Army, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) and civilians conquered the difficult Jonsang peak in Sikkim, a Defence official said on Thursday

Topics
Sikkim | Indian Army | Himalayas

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh and bring all-round economic and socio-cultural integration to these regions
Representative Image

A joint mountaineering team of the Indian Army, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) and civilians conquered the difficult Jonsang peak in Sikkim, a Defence official said on Thursday.

The 7,462-metre-high peak in the Great Himalayan Region was summited only twice in the past, in 1930 and 2012, he said.

The expedition team comprised 24 members, including four civil mountaineers, of whom two were women climbers, and was led by Group Captain Jai Kishan, principal of HMI, Darjeeling, the official said in a statement.

The team on September 23 summited Mount Jonsang, which is among the most technically difficult mountain peaks because of approach, frequent avalanches, rock falls and treacherous terrain, he said.

The group also conquered the 7,264-metre Mt Domekhang peak on September 22, the official said.

The joint expedition was executed as part of multiple adventure activities under the umbrella of Eastern Command Trans Theatre Adventure Activities (ECTTAA)-2022,

Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich, General Officer Commanding (GOC) , Trishakti Corps, interacted with the team members at the picturesque plateau of Dolma Sampa in North Sikkim, following the successful expedition.

Dr Varuna and Tiyash Mukhopadhyay were the two civilian women members of the expedition team, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sikkim

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 06:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.