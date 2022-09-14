Technologies like quantum computing core for India's growth: MoS IT

-
-
Calling India’s next decade a “techade”, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that technology will play a significant role in the country’s growth and expansion and technologies like quantum computing will be at its core.
Addressing IBM’s flagship conference Think, he said: “Quantum computing represents a significant area of our strategic focus, especially as the country moves from being a consumer of technology to an architect and producer of technology and innovation.”
Chandrasekhar, along with IBM officials, unveiled a white paper on quantum technology.
Quantum computing has been gaining pace in recent times as tech leaders look to solve scale related problems that need high computing power. IBM on Monday also announced that IIT-Madras has become the first Indian institute to join IBM quantum network.
Chandrasekhar added that the “techade” will see more collaborative models emerging where industry, academia, start-ups and the government will come together.
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 21:46 IST