Business Standard

Telangana CM KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital after abdominal discomfort

The Chief Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology

Topics
KCR | Chandrasekhar Rao

ANI  General News 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing abdominal discomfort, an official said adding that he has developed a small ulcer in his stomach, the treatment of which has been initiated.

The Chief Minister was admitted to AIG Hospitals where he was examined by the chairman of the hospital Dr D Nageshwar Reddy who is also the chief of Gastroenterology.

He was then shifted to the hospital where he underwent some medical tests.

"This is to inform that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri K Chandrashekar Rao garu developed Abdominal Discomfort today morning, following which he was examined by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals. He was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and Endoscopy was performed," the statement by the hospital informed.

"A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," it added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 17:26 IST

