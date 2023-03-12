Union Environment Min inaugurates G20-themed flower festival in Delhi's CP

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated a two-day G20-themed flower festival of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Central Park in Connaught Place on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations lauded India's G20 Presidency for highlighting a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation.

Addressing the joint valedictory session of the 57th Capacity Building Programme of the Civil Servants of Bangladesh and Arunachal Pradesh, the UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp said, "In fact, India's G-20 Presidency has become SDG-20 Presidency as India is raising strong voice to close financial gaps."

Sharp pointed out that four emerging economies -- Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa -- will be holding the G20 Presidency in a consequent manner to raise the issues of developing countries and to become the voice of the Global South after a long gap.

He said India's G20 leadership would be followed by SDG Summit in New York after two weeks in September this year, and that this handshake will be important for the mid-term review of the DDG-17 Goals.

It may be recalled that the 17 Sustainable Development Goals were adopted as a part of the 2030 agenda by 192 United Nations member states in 2015. Some of these goals are no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure.

