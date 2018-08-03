Telangana CM to meet Modi on Saturday; discuss zonal system, division of HC

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to seek the approval of the Centre to the newly-created zonal system in the State.

A statement in Hyderabad said Rao would brief Modi on the new zonal system and also request him to expedite the division of the High Court in Hyderabad (between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh).

Among other issues, Rao would discuss with Modi on providing Central funds to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, allotting defence land for the proposed new Secretariat in Hyderabad, amending the Constitution for enhancement of reservation (to backward sections among Muslims as proposede), releasing funds for the development of backward districts and establishing an IIT at Karimnagar, it said.

Rao, who had left for Delhi earlier on Friday, called on Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed about the division of the High Court, the release said.