JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Jewar Airport: Yogi promises fair deal in land acquisition from farmers

Travails of people bent on resisting Aadhaar till Supreme Court mandates it
Business Standard

Telangana CM to meet Modi on Saturday; discuss zonal system, division of HC

Rao would also discuss with Modi on providing Central funds to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

KCR
Telangana CM Chandrasekhara Rao (Photo: @MinIT_Telangana)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to seek the approval of the Centre to the newly-created zonal system in the State.

A statement in Hyderabad said Rao would brief Modi on the new zonal system and also request him to expedite the division of the High Court in Hyderabad (between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh).

Among other issues, Rao would discuss with Modi on providing Central funds to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, allotting defence land for the proposed new Secretariat in Hyderabad, amending the Constitution for enhancement of reservation (to backward sections among Muslims as proposede), releasing funds for the development of backward districts and establishing an IIT at Karimnagar, it said.

Rao, who had left for Delhi earlier on Friday, called on Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed about the division of the High Court, the release said.
First Published: Fri, August 03 2018. 23:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements