Telangana govt rules out relaxations, extends lockdown till May 7

government has decided to continue the ongoing in the state without any relaxations. Further, the state government has decided to extend the till May 7, four days beyond the May 3 declared earlier by the Centre.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said his government was not in favour of any relaxations to the present restrictions as the number of cases may rise. Union Home Ministry allowed the flexibility to the states despite listing out the relaxations where ever possible. Passenger flight services will not be allowed in the state till May 7 even though the Aviation Ministry is contemplating the launch of services from May 4.

"We are of the opinion that the spread of infections would largely be contained by May 1 if the current lockdown measures are implemented without any exceptions to any body. In various opinion surveys, overwhelming number of people wanted the present lockdown to continue as they believe there was no let up in new cases as of now. The state government thinks in similar way,"chief minister Rao said.





The state government would use more stringent measures to enforce the lockdown in coming days, according to Rao. The chief minister said, food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato will not be allowed to function from Monday

Among other measures, government has ordered the house owners in the state not to collect rent from their tenants for a period of three months.

Chief minister Rao said the government staff would get fifty percent of their salary for the month of April as was given for the month of March. People below poverty line will get 12 kg of rice per person and Rs 1,500 cash per house hold for the month of May as well.



Stating that the government has been undergoing a severe financial crisis due to the problem, chief minister Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the borrowing limits by enhancing the FRBM norms. "Today I spoke with the Prime Minister on these and other demands related to the financial matters. I am hoping a positive decision soon," he said.