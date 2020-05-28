Telangana govt opens all shops, except malls, in Hyderabad from today

-
The Telangana government decided to open all shops except those in malls in Hyderabad from Thursday.
The Telangana Chief Minister's Office said, "The government has decided to open all shops except those in malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. Since permission to open alternative shops has been given, people are crowding the shops. Hence, it has been decided to permit all the shops to open except those in malls in Hyderabad."
The government said that customers and shop owners have been urged to follow the Covid-19 guidelines strictly.
