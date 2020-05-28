Coronavirus LIVE: With 7,260 cases in a day, India tally jumps to 158,086
Covid 19 tracker: In percentage terms, the highest daily increase in total cases on Wednesday was reported by Nagaland (33%), Chhattisgarh (24%), Assam (17%), Uttarakhand (15%), and Jharkhand (13%)
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Passengers in protective gear at Delhi International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dalip Kumar
Coronavirus update: With 7,260 cases, India has recorded its biggest single-day spike in total number of coronavirus cases to 158,086 — just a shade behind Turkey. Worldometer data also suggests that the country has seen 190 new deaths in the past 24 hours due to the infection. With this, India's death toll has risen to 4,534. Among states, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, at 56,948.
Some media reports suggest that India's lockdown might be extended beyond May 31. However, the government has not yet confirmed the development. There have been “multiple gains” from the lockdown and the most important of them is that it has “decelerated the pace” of the spread of Covid-19, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases currently stands at 5,788,066 and 357,400 people have died from the disease.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
or reload the browser
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More