Temperature likely to rise to 38 degree Celsius by Monday in Delhi: IMD

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, two notches above the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The city's minimum temperature settled at16.2 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman said the mercury is likely to rise to 38 degrees Celsius by Monday.
The capital had recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius last month, making it the "hottest" March in the last 11 years, according to the IMD.
It was the highest mean maximum temperature in March since 2010, when it was 34.1 degrees Celsius.
Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month ofMarch in Delhi is 29.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.
On Monday, Delhi reeled under a "severe" heat wave, as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the IMD had said.
