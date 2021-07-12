Terror-funding case: National investigation agency conducts raids in J&K

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at seven places in Srinagar and Anantnag in south Kashmir in connection with a case related to circulation of propaganda by banned terror group ISIS, the agency said.

“The case pertains to online radicalisation. Some links with foreign shores are being investigated,” a senior official told news website NDTV.

Some persons have been detained for questioning, the official said.

The raids are taking place a day after 11 Jammu and Kashmir government employees, including two sons of most-wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, were removed for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities.

spokesperson said a case was registered on June 29 in connection with the conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in India to wage war in India. To execute its plans, an organised campaign has been launched in cyberspace which is supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities.

Searches in the case on Sunday led to the recovery and seizure of a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and hard disks, and T-shirts having the ISIS logo.