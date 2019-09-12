JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

For tech-savvy urban Indians, joblessness is the main worry: Ipsos survey
Business Standard

Terrorism global threat, has roots in Pakistan, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi also promoted cleanliness and also spoke against single-use plastic

Press Trust of India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at critics who argue that the mention of words Om and ‘cow’ takes India centuries back, saying they are hell-bent on damaging the country.

PM Narendra Modi took the jibe at as he launched a nationwide programme in Mathura to save livestock from the foot and mouth disease, delivering 600 million vaccine shots to animals over the next several years.

Beginning with Radhey, Radhey, a customary greeting in Mathura, Modi promoted cleanliness and also spoke against single-use plastic.
First Published: Thu, September 12 2019. 01:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU