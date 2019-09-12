Terrorism global threat, has roots in Pakistan, says PM Narendra Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at critics who argue that the mention of words Om and ‘cow’ takes India centuries back, saying they are hell-bent on damaging the country.
PM Narendra Modi took the jibe at as he launched a nationwide programme in Mathura to save livestock from the foot and mouth disease, delivering 600 million vaccine shots to animals over the next several years.
Beginning with Radhey, Radhey, a customary greeting in Mathura, Modi promoted cleanliness and also spoke against single-use plastic.
