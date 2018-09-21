Terrorists abduct, kill 3 policemen in Kashmir's Shopian district

Terrorists killed three after abducting them from district of early Friday, officials said.

The were abducted nearly three weeks after terrorists had abducted relatives of from various places in south Kashmir on August 30. The relatives were later released.

At least eight people whose relatives worked in Police were abducted.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo had purportedly claimed responsibility for the abductions in a 12-minute video, issuing a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who were in police custody.

The August 30 abductions happened after the NIA arrested the second son of globally-wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen group.

Salahuddin's son was arrested on charges of receiving secret funds.