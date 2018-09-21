JUST IN
Terrorists abduct, kill 3 policemen in Kashmir's Shopian district

The policemen were abducted nearly three weeks after terrorists had abducted relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir on August 30

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Photo: Shutterstock
Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Terrorists killed three policemen after abducting them from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday, officials said.

The policemen were abducted nearly three weeks after terrorists had abducted relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir on August 30. The relatives were later released.

At least eight people whose relatives worked in Jammu and Kashmir Police were abducted.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo had purportedly claimed responsibility for the abductions in a 12-minute video, issuing a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who were in police custody.

The August 30 abductions happened after the NIA arrested the second son of globally-wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen group.

Salahuddin's son was arrested on charges of receiving secret funds.
First Published: Fri, September 21 2018. 10:40 IST

