The best new food and drink venues and products to enjoy in the new year

Nikita Puri lists the newest indulgences in our cities as well as some coming up in the New Year: GALLOPS ALFRESCO, MUMBAI For a good three decades, dining at Gallops has come with the promise of a view of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

Second-generation restaurateurs Yajush Malik (also the chef) and Mikhail Singh (responsible for the drinks) have now thrown up an entirely new dining out area that has a menu and ambience of its own. The ‘Gallops’ in its name is for the brand value alone; this is an entirely new space that has come up on the expansive lawns of the ...