The green deal: Renewable energy became the new buzzword in 2021

October and November once again saw people in the National Capital Region of Delhi dealing with toxic air pollution. Like every year, despite fines and bans, stubble burning by farmers in the adjacent states of Punjab and Haryana contributed to this. And like previous years, the Supreme Court and the green tribunal came down heavily on the authorities, and the governments took temporary measures to address the situation. India’s efforts to reduce stubble burning, which accounts for 30% to 40% of winter air pollution, have, however, failed to address the issue.

India’s electric vehicle (EV) sector had a dream run in 2021, led by Ola Electric’s long-awaited but record-breaking scooter launch. EV registrations more than doubled in 2021, in line with the government’s goal to have at least 30% of all new vehicle sales coming from EVs by 2030. While Jio-bp, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp, announced it will set up a network of EV charging stations and battery-swap stations, Tesla Power is planning to install 5,000 two-wheeler EV charging points across India ahead of the carmaker’s ‘imminent’ entry in the market.

The UN Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) brought together 120 world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the occasion to announce 2070 as India’s target to reach net-zero carbon emissions, two decades beyond what scientists say is needed to avert catastrophic impacts. India also committed to use to meet 50% of its energy needs and reduce carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. The talks ended with a deal to address the climate crisis but only after a last-minute intervention by India — backed by China and other coal-reliant nations — calling on parties to accelerate efforts to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal power, the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The intervention caused an uproar among developed countries, which expressed their ‘deep disappointment’, but experts said India’s per capita carbon dioxide emissions are already well below the world average.

