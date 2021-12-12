Delhi's air quality improves marginally, moves to poor category

-
ALSO READ
Union Home Min Amit Shah reaches Jammu; inaugurates new campus of IIT
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan
Experts welcome permanent air quality commission in NCR region
How toxic Delhi air is leaving businesses in the capital gasping for breath
-
The air quality in the national capital marginally improved and moved to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air quality index (AQI) of 256. The area near IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 266, the T3 terminal of the airport reported an AQI of 290, Lodhi Road area reported an AQI of 249.
As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
SAFAR, in its daily bulletin said, "For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within 'poor' during noon time or 'lower end of very poor' during the night and early morning hours for the next three days. From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category."
On Saturday, the AQI stood in the 'very poor category' by reporting an AQI of 310.
The ministry's portal advised people belonging to sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities. "Asthematics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor, if palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue occurs," it read.
With the order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) concerning the closure of industries not running on clean fuels coming to an end on Sunday unless extended further, residents are apprehensive about the air quality getting worse if strict measures to curb pollution do not continue.
CAQM had on December 7 ordered the immediate closure of all industries not running on cleaner fuel in industrial areas despite its availability. CAQM had said that violating industries or industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12 and the position will be reviewed for further decision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU