The jury is still out but SC shows the tricky path to virtual justice

Following the Covid-19 outbreak in India, the Supreme Court (SC) in March passed an order directing various subordinate courts to shift to video conferencing, giving rise to a system of virtual hearings. The object behind this was to ensure that the delivery of justice goes on unimpeded even during a pandemic.

However, the experience of various stakeholders after around 90 days of virtual court hearings has been varied. The introduction of what one may also call a “virtual court” is not a novel concept. The SC has been taking steps towards digitising the justice system, ...