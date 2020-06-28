How a little known Delhi-based cyber firm became top spy for hire

Until earlier this month, chances are you would've never heard of Sumit Gupta and his firm BellTrox InfoTech Services. This little-known firm based in the Shakurpur area of New Delhi has been accused of being one of the largest “spy-for-hire” operations ever exposed.

However, the cybersecurity community in India was not surprised. “It’s just a matter of who gets caught. A lot of people do this kind of work, but it's a matter of covering your tracks well,” says a Mumbai-based hacker. According to revelations made by Canada-based Citizen Lab, and ...