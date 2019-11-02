The Kaveri delta is home to ancient and still thriving craft traditions

Travelling in the Kaveri Delta region offers insights into the remains of the unique Chola kingdom that existed from the 3rd century CE till roughly the 13th CE in Tamil Nadu. Ancient temples, both modest and magnificent, dot the towns between paddy fields fed by the rushing waters of the Kaveri.

Stone sluices and the Grand Anicut (canal) built by the Cholas are testimony to their engineering skills. The network of canals has contributed to the region earning the moniker of “rice bowl of South India”. Traversing the waterways, a visitor receives a distinct sense of rich ...