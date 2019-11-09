The Shop, probably Delhi's first 'boutique', is 50 now and all grown up

Two years shy of 80, Preminder Singh of The Shop in Delhi’s Connaught Place looks dapper. Sporting a light-pink Sikh turban, a colourful striped-knit over a pale blue shirt, jeans and tan leather boots, Singh’s fashion choices add youthfulness to his white–bearded visage.

Pami Singh, as he is better known, is the grandson of Sir Sobha Singh, often remembered as adhi dilli ka maalik (“owner of half of Delhi”). Sobha Singh played a significant role in the making of modern Delhi, having reportedly bought large lots of land for as little as Rs 2 per square ...