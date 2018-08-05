Monsoon debate: Normal or sub-par rains? IMD, Skymet have different takes

Over the past week, the country has seen two different predictions on how monsoon is going to pan out across the country. While one expected monsoon to slow down, the other forecast a drastically better picture.

Two leading weather forecasting agencies — state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) and privately-held Skymet — have come up with different views on the behaviour of southwest monsoon in the remainder of the season. While Skymet said that monsoon in August and September would be ‘below normal’ because of a prolonged dry spell, particularly ...