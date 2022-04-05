There is an unconscious bias in many industries, companies: Katrina Fotovat

When US government official Katrina ‘Kat’ Fotovat was near New Delhi during the pandemic, she met with a lady at a Covid-19 relief centre who had lost both her son and her daughter.

She was raising her grandchildren alone using the money she earned from a small business. In her role as a senior official to the secretary of state in the Office of Global Women’s Issues, Katrina Fotovat is looking to help support similar women entrepreneurs and women employees help better shape their own and their community’s economic future as part of the US-India Alliance for ...