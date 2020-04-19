No relaxation of lockdown in Delhi, will review next week: CM Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be no relaxation on the lockdown in Delhi as coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the national capital.
"We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain and there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week," Kejriwal said in a press briefing.
Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in #Delhi but it’s still under control. No need to panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KzXVhyJwhC— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020
He also said that all the 186 Covid-19 positive cases that were reported yesterday were asymptomatic. "They didn’t know they had Coronavirus. This is more worrying," he said.
However, he assured people, saying that the situation is still under control and there is no need to panic.
"I had word with one of coronavirus positive person. He told me that he was volunteering at a government food distribution center and was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food center," he said.
