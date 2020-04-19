No relaxation of lockdown in Delhi, will review next week: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday said that there will be no relaxation on the in Delhi as is spreading rapidly in the capital.

"We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the will remain and there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week," Kejriwal said in a press briefing.





He also said that all the 186 Covid-19 positive cases that were reported yesterday were asymptomatic. "They didn’t know they had This is more worrying," he said.



However, he assured people, saying that the situation is still under control and there is no need to panic.

"I had word with one of coronavirus positive person. He told me that he was volunteering at a government food distribution center and was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food center," he said.