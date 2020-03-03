JUST IN
Thinking of giving up social media accounts this Sunday: PM Narendra Modi

By late Monday, #NoSir, #ModiJi, #NarendraModi were trending on Twitter, and netizens implored him not to quit his profiles

Archis Mohan & Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Some said that the PM might have got hurt at social media having contributed to the riots in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he could give up his social media accounts on Sunday, raising a storm on the internet.

In a post that went up simultaneously on all his social media profiles at around 9 pm, he said: “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.” The post garnered a flood of likes and retweets within a span of just a few minutes.

By late Monday, #NoSir, #ModiJi, #NarendraModi were trending on Twitter, and netizens implored him not to quit his profiles, all of which have following in millions.

Some speculated the PM may be planning to switch to an Indian platform, much like China’s Weibo on which Modi made his debut on May 4, 2015, or might even shift all his communications on to the NaMo app. Some said that the PM might have got hurt at social media having contributed to the riots in Delhi.

However, a source close to the PM’s office said Modi was just taking a day off from social media platforms, in the meantime allowing women to post on his behalf. Sunday, March 8, is international women’s day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi replied to Modi’s post, tweeting: “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.” To that, Tripura chief minister (CM) Biplab Deb retorted: “So that's the reason (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi doesn't have any social media account?”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name!” Amruta Fadnavis, spouse of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, tweeted: “Sometimes it’s the smallest decision that can change our life forever! I will follow the path of my leader.”
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 01:53 IST

