This year's March in Delhi warmest in 11 years, says IMD official

The month of March in 2021 was the warmest in the last 11 years, informed an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to Kuldeep Shrivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) for Delhi for March is 33.1 degree Celsius which is 3.5 degree Celsius above normal.
Previously, in the year 2010 MMT was 34.1 degree Celsius. This March is the warmest in the last 11 years.
Delhi on Tuesday was hit by a dust storm and witnessed sudden weather change reducing visibility and a dip in temperature to 30.2 degree Celsius from a high of 40 degree Celsius on Monday.
The city experienced "strong surface winds during day time" today as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The national capital has been reeling under a "severe" heatwave and yesterday on the day of Holi and registered a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in the past 76 years, according to IMD.
