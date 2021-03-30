IMD predicts intense wet spell in northeastern states, issues orange alert

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram is waiting for govt's direction on Myanmar refugees: state minister
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mizoram between January 9-10
Violence reported on Assam-Mizoram border; prohibitory orders in Hailakandi
West Bengal reports 3,928 new Covid-19 cases, records 4,339 recoveries
Assam, Mizoram in letter war over boundary disputes amid border tensions
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange colour alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for March 30-31 with a forecast of rains and thunderstorm over these northeastern states.
It has also predicted an "intense wet spell" over northeast India until April 2.
Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places are very likely over northeast India during March 29-April 2 with maximum activity on March 30-31, the IMD said.
Isolated heavy rainfall on March 29 and April 1 and isolated heavy to very heavy rains on March 30 and 31 are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, the weather department said.
Isolated heavy rains are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 1.
"It may cause landslides and inundation of low-lying areas at some places in south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during March 30April 1, the IMD said.
Due to this weather system, localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas is expected in south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura from March 29 to April 1.
There could be an occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, disruption of traffic due to waterlogging in roads leading to increased travel time, minor damage to kutcha roads and localised landslides, mudslides, the weatherman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU