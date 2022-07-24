Three gates of Srisailam Dam in Andhra Pradesh open due to heavy inflow

-
In view of heavy rainfall, the irrigation department officials of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday opened three gates of the Srisailam Dam up and released water downstream.
State Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and Nandyal District Collector Manazir Jeelani lifted the three gates of the Srisailam project.
Minister Ambati performed pujas and offered a saree in water. The Minister and officials opened gate number five, six and seven to release water.
As against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 885 ft, the water levels in Srisailam Dam reached 881.60 ft. Following that, three gates were raised by 10 feet.
About 80 thousand cusecs of water were released to Nagarjuna Sagar.
As the gates were lifted, there was a rush of tourists at the Srisailam project.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal Andhra Pradesh for four days from Saturday.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next three days.
Three districts - Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal - might register heavy rainfall today.
