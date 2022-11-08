JUST IN
Three Indian women among 20 Asian lady entrepreneurs in Forbes Nov issue
India records 625 fresh Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours
'Ready to be hanged...' Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes another letter
Light rain likely in Delhi, air quality still in 'very poor' category
Guru Nanak showed us the path of inclusive society, says VP Dhankhar
Ex-LS Speakers hold round table discussion to promote PM's mantra
Varanasi court verdict on worship of Shivling in Gyanvapi premises today
Focus on breaking liquor supply chains, Bihar CM Nitish tells officials
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary
TMS Ep298: Regulate 'finfluencers', EWS quota, Markets, Regulatory sandbox
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India records 625 fresh Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours
Business Standard

Three Indian women among 20 Asian lady entrepreneurs in Forbes Nov issue

Soma Mondal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, are on the list

Topics
Forbes | entrepreneurs | women entrepreneurs

Press Trust of India  |  Singapore 

Three Indian women among 20 Asian lady entrepreneurs in Forbes Nov issue

Three top Indian businesswomen are featured in the Forbes Asia November issue highlighting 20 Asian women who came up with varying strategies that helped their businesses soar despite the uncertainty of the new normal and three years of Covid-19.

Soma Mondal, the chairperson of Steel Authority of India Ltd, Namita Thapar, executive director at India business of Emcure Pharma, and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer, are on the list.

Some of these women operated in hard-hit sectors such as shipping, property, and construction, while others continue to innovate in areas such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and commodities, Forbes said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Asia-Pacific region this year has mostly moved on to a post-pandemic era where governments, people, and businesses are learning to live with Covid-19, it said.

The other women on the list are from Australia, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Forbes

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 11:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU