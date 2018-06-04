Thunderstorm, dust storm warning across India: Here's a state-wise forecast

Uttar Pradesh is expected to be hit by another round of thunderstorms over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Sunday. The state witnessed over a dozen deaths due to thunderstorms over the weekend.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms for several states across India, including Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in the next few days.

The fresh warning comes days after 17 people were killed and 11 injured in deadly dust storms in Uttar Pradesh.

Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state, leaving over 130 people dead last month. On May 13, 39 people died in various districts, including Bareilly, Barabanki, Bulandshahr and Lakhimpur Khiri.

On May 9, a severe storm left 18 dead and 27 others injured. Five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh, and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.

Here is what the IMD has predicted for different parts of the country:

Dust storm or in 13 UP districts on Monday: The IMD has predicted another round of storms in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the next two days.

According to the meteorological department, the districts that might be hit by thunderstorms or dust storms are Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur.

The weather office has also forecast "very likely" rain in certain parts of the state.





Thunderstorms across India on Monday: Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the country's eastern, central and southern regions are also expected to witness thunderstorms on Monday. The regions include Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.



Thunderstorms expected to hit North India on Wednesday and Thursday: The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds and lightning over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi for Wednesday and Thursday.





Heavy rain in South and Northeast India: Isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Kerala are very likely to receive heavy rainfall over Monday and Tuesday.

Some places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, while isolated places over Maharashtra, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rain.

Heat wave in Rajasthan: According to the weather department, heat wave conditions are very likely to occur in some parts of West Rajasthan on Monday.

A screengrab of the bulletin issued by IMD