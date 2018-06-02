JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Petrol, diesel prices cut again: Here are the new rates for Delhi, Mumbai
Business Standard

Delhi-NCR: Going out this evening? You may face dust storms, thunderstorms

Delhi hasn't seen the last of dust storms, with the IMD predicting that another spell would soon hit the metro

IANS  |  New Delhi 

dust storm
A view of India Gate during a dust storm in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Although it was clear skies for the national capital on Saturday, the meteorological department issued storm warnings as the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.   

Sudden dust storms late on Friday in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad brought down the surging mercury by one notch below the season's average.   

"The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the National Capital Region.    

The humidity at 8.30 am was 54 per cent. 

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.
 

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 42 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
 

ALSO READ: Thunderstorm, rain in Delhi-NCR; cyclone 'Sagar' forms near Gujarat;updates   
First Published: Sat, June 02 2018. 11:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements