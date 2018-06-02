Delhi-NCR: Going out this evening? You may face dust storms, thunderstorms

-
ALSO READ
Thunderstorm 'very likely' in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Rajasthan, UP today
'IMD went overboard with storm warnings, triggered panic and created hype'
High-velocity dust storm hits Delhi, schools partially closed on Tuesday
IMD issues fresh alert: Thunderstorms in West Bengal, heavy rains in Kerala
Dust storm lashes Delhi-NCR on Monday, thunderstorm may hit today; updates
-
Although it was clear skies for the national capital on Saturday, the meteorological department issued storm warnings as the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.
Sudden dust storms late on Friday in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad brought down the surging mercury by one notch below the season's average.
"The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the National Capital Region.
The humidity at 8.30 am was 54 per cent.
The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 42 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
ALSO READ: Thunderstorm, rain in Delhi-NCR; cyclone 'Sagar' forms near Gujarat;updates
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU