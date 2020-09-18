Thunderstorms, moderate intensity rain likely in parts of Rajasthan: IMD

-
Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Rajasthan during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday.
Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur over Nagar, Deeg, Jhunjunu, Mehandipur Balaji, Bayana, and Bharatpur here.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Nagar, Deeg, Jhunjunu, Mehandipur Balaji, Bayana & Bharatpur in Rajasthan during the next 2 hours," IMD wrote on Twitter.
