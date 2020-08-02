JUST IN
Tirhut canal breaches embankment in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

The breach took place around 3.30 am near Pilkhi village of Muraul block, the release said

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarpur 

An embankment of Tirhut canal

in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district breached in the early hours of Sunday, inundating at least six villages, an official release said.

The breach took place around 3.30 am near Pilkhi village of Muraul block, the release said.

"There is a 50-60 feet breach in the embankment," the release said.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at the site, under Mohammadpur Kothi panchayat, and relief work is being carried out as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the release said.

Attributing the reason behind the breach to the pressure of flood water in the canal which is connected to Budhi Gandak river, the release said, the affected people of the nearby villages had been already been shifted to safer places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 22:02 IST

