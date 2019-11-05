Tis Hazari scuffle: Most of their demands met, Delhi cops call off protest

After a day-long protest which caught the eye of the entire nation, thousands of personnel called off their agitation tonight after seniors assured them that most of their demands would be met.

The police personnel staged protest against the assault on some of their colleagues by lawyers at Tis Hazari court premises and outside Saket court last Saturday and on Monday.

"Most of the police personnel who came here have dispersed peacefully and are more or less satisfied with the course of action which the is taking," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range Manish Kumar Aggarwal.

The protest was called off after the announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 each for the cops injured in the clashes with lawyers at the Tis Hazari court premises on November 2.

Addressing the agitating cops at the police headquarters here, Special Commissioner Satish Golcha said, "We will provide the best treatment to the cops injured in the clashes and also give an ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 each to the injured cops."

Golcha said a case has been registered in the Saket Court incident, in which a lawyer was seen assaulting a policeman on Monday.

"I request you all to end the agitation as a disciplined force. I want to assure you on behalf of our Commissioner (Amulya Patnaik) and request you to join your duties," he said.

Golcha was the fifth officer to request the protesting cops to join their duties.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik himself tried to convince the protesting cops, but was booed by them.

The agitating cops also booed and jeered several top officers as they sought to placate them during their protest against the assault on some of their colleagues by the lawyers.