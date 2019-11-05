Bengal to implement UGC pay scale from Jan 1; move to cost state Rs 1k cr

West Bengal will implement the revised pay scale in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission for teachers in institutes of higher learning from January 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

The implementation of the new pay scale will incur a total expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore on the state exchequer, the chief minister said here.

It will be come into effect in government colleges, state-aided colleges and universities.

The teachers will also get three per cent increment on their respective salaries for four years -- from 2016-19, Banerjee said.

"We need to mobilise the amount. But, we don't take back our promises," she said, addressing a meeting of over 15,000 teachers of colleges and universities.

Urging the teachers to accept it whole heartedly, Banerjee said, "Very few states have implemented the revised pay scale. But, we have done it."



The CM said the state had to repay a debt of Rs 50,000 crore to the Centre, but did not shy away from implementing the new pay scale "despite our limited resources".

"We can't stop any project from 'Kanyashree' to 'Sabujsathi'. We have to continue with 'Sarva Siksha Abhiyan'. The state cannot act like the Centre, making tall promises before elections and then forgetting to implement the same," she said.

The CM said to ensure job security of part-time and guest teachers in different colleges, the state government has categorised them as state-aided college teachers, who will work till the age of 60.

"We will ensure that you can work peacefully. I also urge the students to respect your teachers," Banerjee said.

Noting that West Bengal is a "talent pool" as it has produced many Nobel laureates, the chief minister said, "The talent of Bengal is the envy of the entire world".

Meanwhile, two teachers' bodies in the state -- All Bengal University Teachers Association and Jadavpur University Teachers' Association -- expressed unhappiness over the decision to implement the revised pay scale.

"The CM says the teachers will not get the arrears of four years since 2016. And, only 3 per cent annual increment for every four years. This is unfair. We will observe a ceasework on Novermber 20," ABUTA leader Goutam Maity said.

"We will decide about our future course of action, including the proposed ceasework at an emergency meeting tomorrow," JUTA general secretary Parthapratim Roy said.