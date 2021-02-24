TMC worker killed, 2 injured in bomb attack in poll-bound Bengal

-
An activist of the ruling
Trinamool Congress was killed and two others were injured when bike-borne assailants attacked them with bombs and bullets in Paschim Medinipur district of poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday night, police said.
Shoubhik Dolui and two other TMC workers were sitting on a culvert in Abhirampur village under Narayangarh police station area at around 9 pm when three men came on a motorcycle and hurled a bomb towards them.
The attackers also fired at 24-year-old Dolui before fleeing from the spot, a police officer said.
When the three were taken to a hospital in Kharagpur, Dolui was declared dead on arrival while the two others were shifted to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition, he said.
Local TMC leaders charged the BJP with being involved in the attack. The saffron party's district president Samit Das, however, claimed that it was the result of the TMC's infighting.
Tension prevailed in the area where a large contingent of police was sent.
Assembly election is due in the state in April-May.
