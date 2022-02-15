Delhi one step closer to data on real-time pollution sources: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Delhi: Pollution has started increasing, says Kejriwal as AQI reaches 171
AAP chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 100 AC CNG buses in Delhi on Friday
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya
Arvind Kejriwal is a 'migratory bird': Punjab Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu
-
A project to identify real-time sources of pollution in Delhi has moved one step closer towards operationalisation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Environment Department of Delhi government on Tuesday held the second review meeting of the project Real-time source apportionment study and pollution forecasting' with the team from IIT Kanpur and other partner organisations, the government said in a statement.
The project was approved by the Delhi cabinet and a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in October last year.
A team of IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI), and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali will execute the study in the national capital. Delhi government's DPCC has been authorised to act as the nodal agency for executing the study with IIT Kanpur.
We are extremely glad that IIT Kanpur study is progressing well on time despite the occasional disruptions caused by Covid. I congratulate the team at IIT Kanpur and DPCC for setting up good programme management mechanisms to ensure timely progress, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.
We look forward to receiving the results of the study in the next few months and Delhi becoming the first city to have a real time source apportionment of air pollution, he added.
The project will help understand the real-time impact of various pollution sources like vehicles, dust, biomass burning, stubble burning, and emissions from industries, according to the Delhi government.
Based on the results obtained, the Delhi government said it will be able to take necessary actions to curb the sources of pollution. This will go a long way in identifying the various factors contributing to Delhi's pollution and addressing those factors, it said.
According to Reena Gupta, advisor to the environment minister, the availability of pollution forecasting on an hourly basis for the next seven days will be extremely crucial for the government to take data-backed policy decisions around school closures, construction site ban, vehicular restrictions, among others.
Currently, due to the absence of a reliable forecasting system, we are bound to make decisions based on previous years' experience rather than the future forecast, Gupta said.
The key highlights presented by the IIT Kanpur team on Tuesday included successful contracting with IIT Delhi, TERI and other partners for their respective scope of work, the statement said.
Closure of tender process for purchase of equipment like real-time ambient air analyser and online particulate matter and ion analysis system, timely progress of global tender for purchase of advanced equipment, and progress on the development of the air pollution forecasting system to provide hourly, daily and weekly data on air pollution were among the highlights, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU